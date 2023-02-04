DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.27

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.27 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.70 ($0.37). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.37), with a volume of 1,202,564 shares traded.
DX (Group) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05. The stock has a market cap of £174.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,505.00.
About DX (Group)
DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.
