DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.46 billion-$14.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

