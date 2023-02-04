Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 900,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

