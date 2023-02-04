Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.83 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

DT stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 472.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

