Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304 million to $307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.10, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 525,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,988,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

