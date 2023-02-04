EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,673.43

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $3,673.43 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00424875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01132114 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,842.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

