EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 68% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $4,360.46 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01132114 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,842.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.