East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of East West Bancorp worth $70,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.6% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

