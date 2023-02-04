Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 89,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

