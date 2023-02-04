Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVV opened at $10.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $163,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.