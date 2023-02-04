Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of EVV opened at $10.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.37.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
