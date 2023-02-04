Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

ENX stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,303. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,755,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

