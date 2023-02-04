Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

