Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

