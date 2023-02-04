Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,579 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Malibu Boats worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.77 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

