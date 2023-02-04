Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.98 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

