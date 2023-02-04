Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.48. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

