Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 737,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,633,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXMT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.