Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.