Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.68. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

