Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,765 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

