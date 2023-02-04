Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

WELL opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.