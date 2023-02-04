Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 5.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

