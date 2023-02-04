Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

