Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
