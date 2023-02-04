Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

EKTAY opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.07. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

