Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.57 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.08. 5,666,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.05. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,138,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,553,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,380.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

