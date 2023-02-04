Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.08. 5,670,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

