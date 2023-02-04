Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $9.39. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 70,830 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
