Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $9.39. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 70,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

