ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.74

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.20. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 4,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

