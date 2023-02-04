Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.67 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $172.68 or 0.00739886 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.67 billion and approximately $1.91 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 174.1936714 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,911,191.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

