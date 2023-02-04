Energi Reaches Market Cap of $13.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Energi has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $165,120.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004386 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,373,864 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

