Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 870,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 365,000 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Enfusion Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

