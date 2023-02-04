Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $482.24 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $482.24 million and $34.31 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00428227 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.18 or 0.29208366 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00416283 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.