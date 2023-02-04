EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EnLink Midstream worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

