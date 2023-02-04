Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $251.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $311.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.61.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average of $278.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

