Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

