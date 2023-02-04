Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Insider Activity

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

