EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.25. 26,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 21,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

EQ Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$86.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

