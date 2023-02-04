Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.29.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

