Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 4.9%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,113,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,092,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.