Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Erasca Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $4.35 on Friday. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,189,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,189,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

