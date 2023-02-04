Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Erasca Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $4.35 on Friday. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
