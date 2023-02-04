Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $882,379.88 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $114.20 million and $882,379.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00007428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00424903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00739268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00589142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00185969 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,506,029 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

