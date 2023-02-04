ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.67 and last traded at $78.67. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

