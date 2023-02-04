Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.26 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $23.42 or 0.00100147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $478.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00424225 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014582 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00732411 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00587021 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00185804 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00200076 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,105,574 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
