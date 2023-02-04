Everdome (DOME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and $4.25 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.51 or 0.29330734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00416630 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

