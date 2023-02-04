EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 1,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 71.29% and a negative return on equity of 205.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

