Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

