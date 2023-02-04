Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Exponent Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 28.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 124.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

