Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,413,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534,141. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

