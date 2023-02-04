EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EZCORP Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 1,547,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,169. The company has a market cap of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.21. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

