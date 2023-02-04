Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Up 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 97,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

